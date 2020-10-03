SOCCER

Everton’s perfect start to the new Premier League season continues.

Yet another goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well as Yerry Mina and two from James Rodriguez have them 4-1 up against Brighton approaching full-time at Goodison Park.





Toffee’s captain Seamus Coleman went off injured in the 58th minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He may now be a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia next week.

Earlier on Chelsea returned to winning ways in the lunchtime game.

They hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to two Jorginho penalties as well as goals from Ben Chilwell and Kurt Zouma.

Pensioners boss Frank Lampard had particular praise for his side’s second half display.

In half-an-hour’s time Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa are reunited as Leeds host Manchester City.

And at 8-o’clock Newcastle face Burnley at St. James’ Park.

***

Here at home, there’s two games this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Bottom side Cork City have welcomed St. Pat’s to Turners Cross where they’ve just kicked-off.

Then at half-past-7 there’s a Dublin derby at Tolka Park as Shelbourne host Bohemians.

In the first Division, Cobh Ramblers host Cabinteely at 7-o’clock and half-an-hour later Galway United are away to Longford Town.

=

RUGBY

Munster have beaten Scarlets 30 points to 27 in their opening PRO-14 game of the season in Wales.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Farrell and Kevin O’Byrne went over the line for Johann van Graan’s side.

Elsewhere, Connacht and Glasgow’s clash at the Sportsground gets undwerway in just under 15 minutes time where 200 supporters are present.

Tomorrow’s English Premiership game between Sale and Worcester has been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus test results at Sale.

The match – which is the final fixture of the season for both clubs – has been moved to Wednesday and will take place if a number of safety measures are met.

=

TENNIS

Women’s fourth seed Sofia Kenin has eased into the fourth round at the French Open today.

The Australian Open champion dropped just three games in seeing off Romanian qualifier Irina Bara in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Men’s number one Novak Djokovic and Colombia’s Daniel Galan are due on court soon.

=

GOLF

Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under-par third round of 69 today at the Scottish Open.

That leaves the Dubliner 3-under for the tournament, in a tie for 24th and 7 shots off the lead that’s currently shared by Englishmen Robert Rock and Ian Poulter.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire is level-par thru 9 holes of her third round at the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

That leaves her 2-under all round and 9 shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow is 1-under-par after 2 holes today leaving her 1-under for the tournament.