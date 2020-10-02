SOCCER

Dundalk’s interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli says he’s looking forward to pitting his wits against Mikel Arteta.

The Lilywhites drew Arsenal in Group B of the Europa League.





Joining them will be Rapid Vienna and Norway’s Molde.

The group stage is due to begin on October 22nd.

Meanwhile Celtic have been given a tough draw in Group H alongside AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague.

Spurs are to face Ludogorets, LASK and Antwerp.

While Leicester City have Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk.

The first round of games are set to take place on the 22nd of October.

Shamrock Rovers can establish an 11-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table tonight.

Stephen Bradley’s side welcome Sligo Rovers to Tallaght Stadium.

There’s a 5.45 start at the Ryan McBride Brandywell where Derry entertain Waterford.

GAELIC GAMES

Armagh’s preparations for the resumption of the inter-county season have been thrown into disarray.

The Orchard County’s senior footballers have suspended collective training after a number of the panel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kieran McGeeney’s side are due to resume their Division Two campaign in a fortnight’s time.

A statement from the Armagh board says it has come as a result of an outbreak at a club in the county.

RUGBY

Less than three weeks after being crowned champions, Leinster begin their Pro 14 defence tonight.

Leo Cullen’s side welcome the Dragons to the RDS from 8.15.

At the same time, Ulster face Benetton at Kingspan Stadium.

Connacht will have 200 fans at the Sportsground for their opener against Glasgow tomorrow evening.

Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion and Jarrad Butler are all included in Andy Friend’s starting fifteen.

And Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne are among a strong Munster side named to take on the Scarlets in their season opener.

JJ Hanrahan continues at outhalf, while Craig Casey replaces the injured Conor Murray at 9.

TENNIS

Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in third round action at the French Open.

A short time ago, Nadal was 3-1 up in the first set of his match with Stefano Travaglia.

Earlier, third seed Dominic Thiem booked a fourth round spot by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Austrian will face the winner of the match currently on the Suzanne-Lenglen court, in which Hugo Gaston leads Stan Wawrinka by 2-sets to 1.

Women’s top seed Simona Halep took just 54-minutes to dispose of Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Halep will play Iga Swiatek in the last sixteen, after the Pole beat Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets.