Cycling

IRELAND’S TOUR DE France hero Sam Bennett will not defend his Irish National Road Race Crown.

The Tipperary man confirmed his absence from this weekend’s Cycling Ireland Road National Championships, and in turn, will not defend the title he won last year.

Bennett landed the National Championship crown for the first time in Derry last June, edging out Eddie Dunbar in an entertaining finale.

The Carrick-on-Suir cyclist made the announcement on Intsagram today, stating:

“I always tried my best to represent it to the best of my abilities. After 25 podiums, 11 of which were wins, my last race as Irish National Champ was a win on the Champs-Élysées wearing green. A perfect end to my time as Irish National Champion.”

Soccer

Gareth Bale will miss next month’s Nations League game with the Republic of Ireland.

He’s been left out of the Wales squad with a knee injury.

Aaron Ramsey has been recalled ahead of their games with England and Bulgaria.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has given an update on Bale’s possible return.

Manchester City have bolstered their defence with the signing of Ruben Dias on a six year deal.

It’s understood the agreement’s worth around 71 million euro to bring him from Benfica.

City are in Carabao Cup action tonight, away to Burnley in the fourth round.

Kick off at Turf Moor is at 7pm.

Elsewhere, League Two Newport County entertain Newcastle United from 5.30.

And there are two matches which kick off at 7.45.

Brighton welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for the second time this week.

And Everton play West Ham at Goodison Park.

In other transfer news, Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley on-loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

The English midfielder has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday’s Premier League game away to Aston Villa.

The midfielder is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gaelic Games

Kerins O’Rahillys club President Micheal Kerins has passed away.

A great servant to Kerins O’Rahillys all through his life, Michael Kerins won 3 Senior County C’ships with the great Strand Road side of the ‘50s.

Ar dheis de go raibh a ainm

RUGBY

South Africa Rugby say they will accelerate talks with the PRO 14’s organisers regarding their representation.

A special meeting of the South African Rugby Union voted to include Super Rugby quartet the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks in an expanded competition.

The Cheetahs say they’re reviewing their options having played in the Pro 14 for three seasons.

Staying with Rugby. Recently retired Irish Stallworth Rob Kearney has signed a one year deal with Australian outfit, Western Force. The full back is due to move down under before the end of 2020.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal has eased into round 3 of the French Open.

The three-time defending champion lost just four games in a straight-sets demolition of MacKenzie McDonald.

Third seed Dominic Thiem beat Jack Sock in straight sets.

Earlier, Serena Williams was forced to withdraw ahead of her second round match with Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury.

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens left the court in a wheelchair after her bad-tempered three-set win over Sara Errani.

Tenth seed Victoria Azarenka is out, beaten in straight sets by Russian qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

But there have been wins today for Eugenie Bouchard, and third seed Elina Svitolina.

RACING

Derby winner Serpentine has been added to the field for this weekend’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

It brings Aidan O’Brien’s total number of entries for the French classic to five.

Enable is seeking a historic third win in the Paris showpiece on Sunday and will be joined by superstar stablemate Stradivarius at Longchamps.