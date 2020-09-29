SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he’s sure Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty can play in the same team.

Both are included in Kenny’s 25-man squad for next week’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

Also among the panel is Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne.

Despite Doherty starting both of Kenny’s games in charge so far, Kenny feels both he and Coleman can co-exist https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coexist.mp3

= =

Jose Mourinho comes up against one of his former employers in the Carabao Cup tonight.

His Tottenham side entertain Chelsea in the 4th round, with kick-off at 7.45.

======

Here at home, it’s 6th plays 7th in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with Sligo Rovers at home to Derry City.

RUGBY

The Toyota Cheetahs have confirmed they won’t be part of the Pro 14’s expansion to sixteen teams.

They say the Super Rugby quartet of the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions will join the competition instead.

Along with the Southern Kings, the Cheetahs joined the then-Pro 12 in 2017.

Last month, the Southern Kings folded but the Cheetahs are still pencilled in to take part in this season’s Pro 14 in the new year.

====

Will Addison has been ruled out for several months after undergoing further back surgery.

The versatile Ulster back initially sustained the problem in January of last year, going under the knife three-months later.

His province say Addison has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation which required another operation.

Meanwhile, 600 Ulster supporters will be allowed to attend their Guinness PRO14 season opener against Benetton this Friday night.

The decision to allow a limited attendance at Kingspan Stadium was reached following talks with Belfast City Council and the I-R-F-U.

It’ll form part of a trial for the increased return of fans at sporting events in Northern Ireland.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic needed just 98-minutes to seal a place in the French Open second round.

The men’s top seed beat Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 6-love, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s fourth seed Sofia Kenin needed three-sets to beat world number 125, Liudmila Samsonova.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova needed three-sets to reach the second round, beating Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif.