SOCCER

Two more Premier League games kick off within the hour.

Brighton’s meeting with Newcastle is at 6 while Sheffield United play host to Everton at the same time.

And at 8.15, Wolves continue their quest to retain European football with the visit of Crystal Palace to Molineux.

====

Republic of Ireland forward Aiden O’Brien has been told to “move on” by Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

O’Brien’s found opportunities limited at the Championship club and hasn’t played since football’s resumption.

The 26-year old has been with Millwall since his teens, scoring 44-goals in 226 appearances.

RUGBY

There have been no positive tests from the latest round of coronavirus testing at both Ulster and Connacht.

149 players and staff were tested across the two provinces last Wednesday.

Leinster and Munster will both undergo their second rounds of testing in the coming weeks.

====

Trans women could be banned from women’s rugby.

World Rugby has drafted a 38-page document which claims that trans women hold “significant” physical advantages over biological women.

The document claims that the International Olympic Committee’s guidance on trans inclusion are not fit for purpose.

GAELIC GAMES

Carlow club Old Leighlin have confirmed they’ve been allowed to resume normal club activity.

The club said last week they were suspending activity after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

However, a Facebook post today says all members have been tested, and all tests returned negative.

CRICKET

The T20 cricket World Cup has been postponed due to the ongoing cornavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to take place in Australia later this year.

The ICC has put the competition back to October 2021.