Leicester City’s Champions League qualification hopes are being dealt a massive blow by Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side currently lead 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son’s shot deflected off James Justin to give Spurs the lead, before two goals from Harry Kane stretched their advantage.

Earlier this afternoon, Bournemouth lost 2-nil against Southampton – leaving them three points off Premier League safety with just one game remaining.

Their relegation rivals Aston Villa and Watford also have a game in hand.

Bournemouth thought they’d snatched a 1-all draw – only for VAR to rule out an injury time equaliser.

Che Adams compounded their misery by scoring at the other end to add to Danny Ings’ opener.

===

Multiple reports are stating that Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford manager.

Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the drop zone, following Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Their last two games are against Manchester City at home, before ending the season away at Arsenal.

===

Chelsea and Manchester United will look to join Arsenal in the FA Cup final when they meet at Wembley.

United haven’t lost since the restart last month and have alerady beaten Chelsea three-times this season.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

===

In The Championship, Leeds celebrated their promotion with a 3-1 win at Derby, while it’s currently Barnsley 0-0 Nottingham Forest.

===

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton has made it two wins out of three races this season to take the chequered flag at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion finished ahead of Max Verstappen, who crashed his Red Bull on the way to the grid but fought his way back to second.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy could lose out on his world number one ranking if Spain’s Jon Rahm can convert his four shot lead into victory in the final round at the Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed four birdies in succession yesterday and leads on twelve under while McIlroy is two under.

McIlroy tees off at 6.25.