SOCCER

The day’s only Premier League game gets underway at half-five with Norwich City playing Burnley.

Tonight, Arsenal take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in this weekend’s first FA Cup semi-final.

City boss Pep Guardiola admits the ‘last four’ stages of competitions aren’t his favourite.

Leeds have been confirmed as winners of The Championship after Stoke beat Brentford 1-0 this afternoon.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League was alredy secured last night.

However, today’s result at the Britannia Stadium means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will return to the Premier League as winners of The Championship.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon football boss Anthony Cunningham thinks the preparation window ahead of the resumption of inter-county games is too short.

County teams can resume collective training from the 14th of September ahead of the completion of the Allianz Football League and the Championship in October.

Cunningham says the short pre-season period poses a big challenge for county managers

F1

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton has qualified on pole position for tomorrow’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The world champion was quickest ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with Lance Stroll in third for Racing Point.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is out on the course at the Memorial Tournament as the world number one looks to close the gap on the leaders.

McIlroy starts on two-under par, seven shots behind the joint-leaders Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau.

RACING

Trainer Jessica Harrington will be hoping that Cayenne Pepper can provide her a second Classic winner in this evening’s Irish Oaks.

The three-year-old comes into the Group One on the back of an impressive run in the Pretty Polly Stakes three weeks ago.

Ennistymon is the pick of four entries for Aidan O’Brien, who is aiming to win the Oaks for a joint-record sixth time.

That race gets underway at 7.15.