GAELIC GAMES

GAA president John Horan claims policing match attendances will be an extra burden on volunteers.

He’s asked the Government to allow gatherings of more than 200 at club matches.

The delay to moving to phase 4 of the Government’s Roadmap means it will be mid-August before that number can increase.

==

It’s been confirmed that this year’s senior Camogie final will be played at Croke Park.

The final will be played on Saturday December 12th.

The Intermediate and Junior finals will be played away from H-Q.

SNOOKER

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes fans will be able to return to sporting events in the UK from October.

The Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival in August and county cricket matches between Surrey and Middlesex later this month will act as pilot projects.

The World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre will also be used as a test event to re-integrate supporters.

GOLF

The Irish trio at the Memorial Tournament are all in a battle to make the cut.

Rory McIlroy is currently level par, while Shane Lowry is 3-over.

Graeme McDowell won’t see the weekend as he’s 10-over par.

Tiger Woods is also struggling on 4-over.

Jon Rahm’s the new course leader on 8-under par.

RACING

Barry Geraghty says he knew going into it that this year’s Cheltenham Festival would be his last.

The jockey announced his retirement last weekend at the age of 40.

Geraghty rode 43 winners at Cheltenham during his career, which he told OTB Sports explained his emotions this past spring https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Geraghty-1.mp3

SOCCER

There’s a huge match in the Premier League tonight as West Ham and Watford meet at the London Stadium.

Both teams are just above the relegation zone on 34 points, and the winner will all but secure their top flight status for another season.

Kick-off is at 8.

==

West Brom can take another step towards promotion to the Premier League this evening.

They’re away to Huddersfield from 5.30.

MOTORSPORT

Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the second practice session ahead of F1’s Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Championship leader Valtteri Bottas was second quickest – with Lewis Hamilton not setting a lap time.

Hamilton came out on top in the first practice and has been victorious on the previous two visits to the Hungaroring.