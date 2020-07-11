SOCCER

Chelsea can strengthen their grip on third place with a win at Sheffield United this evening. It’s currently 1-0 at Bramall Lane, Irish international Dacid McGoldrick with the goal.

Champions Liverpool have dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season after a 1-all draw with Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for the visitors after Andrew Robertson opened the scoring with a header.

Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League.

The Canaries were beaten 4-0 by West Ham at Carrow Road where Michail Antonio scored all four goals for the Hammers.

At Vicarage Road, Watford beat Newcastle 2-1. The win sees Watford move six points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City play their fourth match in just nine days when they travel to Brighton for an 2000 kick-off.

===

West Brom have failed to go top of the Championship after being held to a 1-all draw at Blackburn.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are both out on the course on day three of the Workday Charity Open.

Lowry is currently on two-under par, while McDowell is on five-under.

F1

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix in pole position.

The Mercedes driver was 1.2 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz took third place for McLaren.

RACING

Oxted has won the Darley Cup for jockey Cieren Fallon and trainer Roger Teal.

The win is a first victory in the Group 1 for both men.