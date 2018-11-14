An Evening of Sporting Greats’ @ Ballyroe Heights Hotel Tralee on November 30th.

GAA greats Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Aiden O’Mahony; horse racing guru Ted Walsh and Ireland’s women’s rugby captain Ciara Griffin are among the sporting personalities who’ll line out in support of Recovery Haven Kerry this month. ‘An Evening of Sporting Greats’, hosted by Billy Keane, will take place at Ballyroe Heights Hotel Tralee on Friday, November 30th. Tickets € 20 from Recovery Haven on 0 6 6 7 1 9 2 1 2 2