Evening Sport Update

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Aaron Greene has tested positive for COVID-19.

They’ve also revealed that Jack Byrne tested positive while on Republic of Ireland duty on Sunday.

“Several other players” are also isolating having been deemed close contacts of Greene’s.

Rovers are due to welcome Derry City to Tallaght Stadium tomorrow night, but say the FAI will now review their remaining fixtures.

Arsene Wenger fears for the future of English football unless more money is given to the lower leagues’ by the top-flight.

Premier League clubs unanimously rejected the “Project Big Picture” plans but have agreed to work towards a restructure of the game.

The former Arsenal boss believes there are too many professional teams in England.

GAELIC GAMES

Six Wexford inter-county players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of those come from the football panel, and those players will miss this weekend’s Division 4 trip to Limerick.

Two members of Davy Fitzgerald’s hurling squad have also tested positive.

Offaly Camogie have confirmed that a member of their management has tested positive for coronavirus.

They’ve forfeited Saturday’s Championship group game with Cork as a result.

Offaly say several members of their squad are isolating as a result of unrelated cases.

The Galway Camogie Board has agreed to change the date of their All Ireland Championship group fixture with Cork.

The Group 1 encounter was due to be played on November 7th, on the same day as the Cork footballers are due to play Kerry.

Strike action from the Cork players had been mooted if fixture clashes continued.

The Galway-Cork camogie game has been moved to Sunday November 8th.

Laois football manager Mike Quirke says it would be sensible for inter-county matches to be played at neutral venues.

The O’Moore County face trips to Mullingar and Enniskillen over the next fortnight.

Quirke says the introduction of neutral venues would reduce the burden on teams potentially visiting “hot spot” counties for COVID-19.

RUGBY

Iain Henderson will miss Ireland’s Six Nations games with Italy and France.

The Ulster lock has been given a three-week suspension following the red card he received away to Ospreys.

Henderson will be available for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign which begins against Wales next month.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington’s made a promising start to the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St. Andrew’s.

He’s five-shots off the lead on 5-under par, and playing the last.

Jonathan Caldwell is currently 2-under par, and Cormac Sharvin is level par.

Gavin Moynihan’s in the clubhouse on level par.

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui leads after shooting a 10-under round of 62.