Evening Sport Update

SOCCER

David McGoldrick has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games against Wales and Finland.

In a squad update this evening manager Stephen Kenny said the striker had an adductor injury.

James McCarthy meanwhile is also a doubt for tomorrow’s meeting with Wales at the Aviva Stadium as he nurses a hamstring injury.

The group trained in Abbotstown today with Seani Maguire and Daryl Horgan brought into the fold.

***

It’s scoreless at half-time between third-placed Waterford and Shelbourne in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at the R-S-C.

Shamrock Rovers II were beaten 2-0 earlier on by Bray Wanderers in their First Division clash at Tallaght Stadium.

GOLF

Two bogeys and a double bogey saw Shane Lowry shoot a 2-over par thrid round of 74 at the B-M-W P-G-A Championship at Wentworth today.

That leaves the Offaly native 10-under for the tournament, in a tie for 4th and four shots off the lead that’s held by England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington are both one-under-par after their third rounds.

Dennis Kirwin wraps up todays action

***

Cavan native Leona Maguire is 5-over-par with one hole left to play of her third round at the Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

That leaves her 7-over all round, 14 shots off the lead.

RUGBY

Leinster lead Benetton 13 points to 6 after half-an-hour of play in their Guinness PRO14 meeting in Treviso.

James Tracy has gone over the line for Leo Cullen’s side with Ross Byrne kicking the conversion as well as two penalties.

Ulster meanwhile lead Ospreys 7 points to 3.

Later on Munster host Edinburgh at twenty-five-to-eight and Connacht are away to Cardiff at the same time.

TENNIS

Polish youngster Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin in straight sets to claim her first ever Grand Slam title at the French Open this afternoon.

The 19-year-old saw off the Australian Open Champion 6-4, 6-1 infront of a limited crowd at Roland Garros.

F1

Valtteri Bottas will start on pole for tomorrow’s Eifel Grand Prix in Germany.

The Mercedes driver edged out his team mate, F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start third, with Lando Norris eighth and fellow Brit George Russell seventeenth.