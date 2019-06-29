Evening Sport Update

EUROPEAN GAMES

Michaela Walsh says her focus is now on the Olympic games in Tokyo after finishing the European Championships with a silver medal.

The Belfast featherweight went down to Stanimira Petrova from Bulgaria on a split decision.

Meanwhile earlier today, Chloe and Sam Magee were beaten in the semi finals of the mixed doubles badminton, resulting in the Donegal siblings coming home with a bronze.

GAELIC GAMES

Round 3 of the football qualifiers are getting underway.

First up is Kildare are facing Tyrone in Newbridge – that game has just thrown-in.

At 6pm, Westmeath take on Clare in Mullingar.

While there are two starting at 7pm.

There’s a Midlands derby in Portlaoise with Offaly and Laois vying for a place in Round 4.

And, 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo welcome Armagh to Castlebar.

SOCCER

The Netherlands have booked their place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

The European Champions overcame Italy 2-0 with thanks to goals from Vivianne Miedema (PRON: My-dem-ah) and Stefanie Van der Gragt.

They’ll play the winner of this evening’s game between Germany and Sweden.

That gets underway in Rennes at 5.30pm.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s manager Colin Bell has left to become assistant manager of Huddersfield Town.

He has announced that he will become Jan Siewert’s (pron: Yan See-wert) number two at the club recently relegated to the Championship.

The FAI has paid tribute to him today and thanked him for his service.

He leaves just over two months out from the start of the Girls in Green’s Euro 2021 qualifier campaign.

Manchester United has confirmed today that they’ve signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

The deal for the England Under-21 is worth 55 million euro.

The 21-year-old made his first-team debut for Palace last year after being in their academy system since he was 11.

RACING

Action has gotten underway at The Curragh where an 8 race card is taking place throughout the afternoon.

The Irish Derby is the feature, going off at 5.20.