Evening Sport Update

SOCCER

Some of football’s biggest names have been implicated in the “Football Leaks” stories published by Der Spiegel.

The articles claim FIFA President Gianni Infantino – then UEFA General Secretary – personally helped Manchester City and P-S-G circumvent Financial Fair Play rules.





It’s also claimed that Bayern Munich spearheaded talks to form a European Super League, that would include five Premier League sides.

The proposed league would have seen the sides involved withdraw from UEFA and their own national leagues.

====

The final place in next season’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division will be decided this evening.

Finn Harps take a 1-nil lead to Markets Field for the second leg of their promotion – relegation playoff with Limerick.

Blues boss Tommy Barrett is aware of the scale of the task facing his side tonight.

===

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out for up to six-weeks with his second serious knee injury of the season.

The Belgian midfielder will miss next week’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is the only Northern Hemisphere player to be nominated for World Rugby player of the year.

The out-half has been recognised for his contributions to Leinster’s Champions Cup win, and Ireland’s Grand Slam victory.

=====

The top two in Pro 14’s Conference A square off at Liberty Stadium tonight.

Leaders Glasgow take on Ospreys, with a 7.35 start.

Meanwhile, Scarlets will look to extend their unbeaten run to four-games when they face Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

GOLF

Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are both five off the lead at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Both are 7-under par, while Shane Lowry is 4-under.

Defending champion Justin Rose heads the field on 12-under