Evelyn O’Regan née Horgan, Ardshanavooley, Killarney and late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney. A private funeral will take place Evelyn O’Regan née Horgan in St. Mary’s Cathedral. Evelyn’s requeim mass will be live streamed on www.killarneyparish.com on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

