Evans & Kelliher Construction are seeking to hire a part time Experienced Book keeper. Experience with Sage and excel essential. Excellent terms and flexible hours will be offered to the successful candidate. Email Claire Kerrisk CV and cover letter to: [email protected]
Kerry County Councillor takes legal action against council
A Kerry County Councillor is taking legal action against the council.At the beginning of yesterday's meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell...
Weather alert for Kerry tonight
A status yellow wind warning will be in place across nine counties, including Kerry, later.The alert for Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford,...
Permission sought for campervan park in north Kerry
Planning is being sought to develop a campervan park in north Kerry.Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre has applied to Kerry County Council for permission...
West Kerry’s Role in the Struggle for Sovereign Independence – December 14th, 2020
Noel Ó Murchú is the author of a new book, War in the West 1918 – 1923.
Going to Church This COVID Christmas – December 14th, 2020
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending church services is limited and some Catholic parishes have implemented a booking system for Christmas...
Kerry Hurlers in Croke Park Final: A Performance to Build on – December 14th,...
Yesterday, Kerry senior hurlers were narrowly defeated by Antrim in the final of the Joe McDonagh Cup. Mike O’Halloran of Radio Kerry Sport gives...