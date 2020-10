Killarney National Park is home to Europe’s rarest fern.

That’s according to The Guardian, which reports that the neotropical fern has previously only ever been discovered in the Caribbean.

The discovery of the fern in Killarney was made by botanist Rory Hodd, in the summer of 2019.





The Guardian reports that the Kerry mousetail could be the common name given to the fern, which currently goes by the name Stenogrammitis myosuroides.