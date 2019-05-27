European and local candidates have until Friday to remove posters and signage

Kerry County Council is advising candidates in the local and European elections that election posters and signage need to be removed by this Friday.

Candidates are also asked to remove cable ties which are often left behind when posters are removed, and which are unsightly and constitute litter.

Those who do not have their posters, signage and cable ties removed by Friday will be in breach of litter bye-laws and can face heavy fines.

These requirements for election posters are set out under section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) Act 2009.