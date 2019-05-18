European Election candidate criticises Facebook over WhatsApp alleged security breach

A European Election candidate says if Facebook cannot maintain WhatsApp security, it should not be allowed to retain the platform.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher was responding to reports that the security of the popular messaging and social media service WhatsApp has been compromised.

In recent days, it was reported that WhatsApp suffered a security issue, which may have allowed someone acting with malicious intent to install spyware on people’s phones.





Deputy Billy Kelleher says WhatsApp is wildly popular in Ireland, where many people use it as their primary means of digital communication.

This is due in part to their reassurances of end-to-end encryption.

He says the fact that a vulnerability has been discovered will be unsettling to many.

The EU Parliament Election candidate believes that if Facebook are not in a position to protect users of WhatsApp from having personal details stolen by commercial spyware, they should not be permitted to retain ownership of the service.