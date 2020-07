Kerry’s latest lotto winner has made contact with the National Lottery.

A €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold last week in Kelly’s Londis in Milltown.

The National Lottery confirmed to Radio Kerry that the ticket holder has made contact with its prize claims team.

The National Lottery says the process of paying the prize is under way.

This has been the sixth prize won in the county so far in 2020 with a total of nearly €13 million paid out.