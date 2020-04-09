Euphemia Fitzgibbon nee Doyle Rathoonane, Tralee and formerly of Oakpark Road, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Euphemia Fitzgibbon with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****