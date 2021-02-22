Eunice Parrin, Duagh Village and formerly of Kent, England.

Beloved wife of Brian and dear mother of Tony and Sue. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Emma and Sarah, great-grandchildren Rowanna, Brianne and Thomas, Emma’s husband Shane, Sarah’s husband John, her sister Pam, niece Margaret, nephew Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Eunice with the requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in St. Bridgid’s Church Duagh, streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/saint-bridgets-church

Followed by private cremation.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

