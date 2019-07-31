Eugene John Carton, Bridgefield, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney and fomerly of Co. Wicklow and Dublin.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Aug 1st) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry.