Eugene John Carton, Bridgefield, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney and fomerly of Co. Wicklow and Dublin.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Aug 1st) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESJohn Meyler has stepped down as Cork senior hurling manager after two years in charge.Under his stewardship, Cork were crowned Munster...
Tralee Trio Score But Ireland Lose To Georgia In U18 Basketball
The Ireland Under 18 men lost out to Georgia 77-63 in their final group game at the FIBA U18 Men's European Championships Division B...
A Problem Shared – July 31st, 2019
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony share their thoughts on how they would approach problems raised by listeners.
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGThe Galway Plate is the feature on day 3 of the Galway Festival.That's part of a seven-race card at Ballybrit that gets...