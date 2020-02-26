Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Wed Feb 26th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus or Killarney community Hospital.
Kerry Libraries hold open day on Saturday
All libraries in Kerry will hold an open day this Saturday to showcase the services they have to offer.There are nine libraries in Kerry...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Senior League Division 1A sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard SecurityDr Crokes: 1-9 (12) Spa 0-6 (6)FIXTURESHigher EducationMunster Junior Football Championship FinalIT Tralee...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U16 D2 BOYS SHIELD Cahersiveen 68 St Annes 42KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3 BOYS SHIELD A Gneeveguilla 37 St Colmans Rockets 30KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
RUGBYThe IRFU will meet the Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning to discuss whether Saturday week's Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin...
