Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Thursday (Dec 26th) from 6pm to 8pm and on this Friday (Dec 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Knightstown, Valentia arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.
Latest News
Eugene ‘Gene’ O’Sullivan, Ballyhearney, Valentia Island.
Public urged to avoid dunes at West Kerry beach
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the dunes at a West Kerry beach as they are unstable.A spokesperson for Kerry County...
Participants of Kerry Christmas swims urged to stay safe and warm
People taking part in Christmas swims in Kerry are being urged to stay safe and warm.Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia...
Candle Lit Christmas Mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen,Tralee at 12 midnight tonight
Candle Lit Christmas Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 12 midnight tonight - all welcome
Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland.
Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland. Everyone is welcome
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...