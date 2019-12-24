Eugene ‘Gene’ O’Sullivan, Ballyhearney, Valentia Island.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Thursday (Dec 26th) from 6pm to 8pm and on this Friday (Dec 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Knightstown, Valentia arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.