Eugene ‘Brown’ Kelliher, Gleann Rua, Rathmore and formerly of Islanderagh, Rathmore

reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Friday from 5 to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.
Latest News
Jim Finucane is elected new Mayor of Tralee
Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District.The Fine Gael councillor was elected unanimously at a special meeting this morning.The auctioneer...
Mary Griffin (neé Kenny), Foherough, Lispole & formerly of the Spa, Tralee.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle this (Friday) evening from 6pm - 7.45pm. Remains to arrive at St. John's Church, Lispole on Saturday morning...
Two Westlife Tickets for sale.
2 seated WestLife tickets for sale, for Friday July, 5th. Contact 087 9323167
Kissane Wins In Road Race League
Killarney’s Conor Kissane, second in Round 1, was back on top of the Podium in Round 2 of the Road Race League.Stephen Gillman (O’Leary...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Mounthawk Park Annascaul Inch v Mastergeeha
Latest Sports
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Cromane 4-03 Abbeydourney 1-08Beale/Ballyduff John Mitchels - 7:15U16 Division 2 Final Na Gaeil -v- Scartaglin - 7:30, Kerry GAA...