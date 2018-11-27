Eta Margaret O’Neill née Griffin, Mountlyne, Killorglin & formerly of Gortatlea, Tralee

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 28th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Business Communities React to €1.28m in Funding for Tralee & Killarney – November 27th,...
Yesterday Minister of State Brendan Griffin made the announcement of funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives for Killarney and Tralee. Funding will...
Our new Irish Citizens – November 27th, 2018
Minister of State with responsibility for immigration, David Stanton was in Killarney yesterday for a ceremony which saw 3,000 people being conferred with Irish...
Our Dead Brother’s Good Character was Shredded – November 27th, 2018
Radio Kerry journalist Aisling O’Brien was in Dublin yesterday for the sentencing hearing of a North Kerry farmer who was found guilty of the...
Michael Daly, Cragg, Currans & formerly of Kilfalney, Currans.
Reposing at the Parish Centre Currow tomorrow (Wed Nov 28th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Theresa...
William ‘Billy’ Coleman, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of St. Anthony’s Terrace, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESGAA President John Horan has agreed to meet with representatives of the G-P-A.The Players Association is unhappy that new rule changes...
Win For Kerry College In Corn Ui Mhuiri
Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 3 Tralee CBS 1-16 Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-7
3 Medals For Kerry Club At Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition
Tralee Rowing Club brought 11 young athletes to the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition last Saturday, at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick, and...