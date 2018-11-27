Eta Margaret O’Neill née Griffin, Mountlyne, Killorglin & formerly of Gortatlea, Tralee

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 28th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

