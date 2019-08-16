It’s estimated that €1.3 million will be spent on professional fees for MTU merger over next three years

It’s estimated that €1.3 million will be spent on professional fees in relation to the MTU merger over the next three years.

Deloitte, a financial consulting and auditing firm, completed a report earlier this year on the merger between the Institute of Technology Tralee and the Cork Institute of Technology.

They were engaged by the Higher Education Authority to assist in an evaluation of the Munster Technological University application.

Deloitte examined the Munster Technological University in a number of areas, including student and staff profiles, research activity criteria and integration costs.

Professional costs include PR, various forms of consultancy, programme support and legal due diligence.

Professional costs for 2020 are estimated to be €860,000, followed by €395,000 in 2021 and €50,000 in 2022.

Professional fees for this year are expected to cost an additional €880,000, bringing the cost to nearly €2.2 million over a four-year period.

A previous Freedom of Information Act request showed IT Tralee has spent over €400,000 on consultancy fees for its proposed merger up to August 2018.