Estimated costs of proposed merger between IT Tralee and CIT have increased by over €16 million

The estimated costs of the proposed merger between IT Tralee and CIT have increased by over €16 million.

The Munster Technological University is due to operate on six sites across Cork and Kerry and have a combined student population of approximately 17,000 students.

The merger between the two institutes of technology is likely to take place early next year.

The merger between IT Tralee and CIT was first mooted in 2009, and the first significant milestone was completed in 2013 with a joint submission to the Higher Education Authority.

In 2014, it was planned to have merged by August 2016; however, three years later, the merger still hasn’t happened.

In May of this year, an international advisory panel recommended that the merger be postponed for at least six months due to concerns over the administrative, managerial and financial capacities of the colleges.

In a 2014 funding application, direct merger costs were estimated to be €12 million; this was due to cover the pre-merger, merger and post-merger costs.

Information revealed through an FOI request, coupled with a Deloitte review from May of this year, revealed the total cost of the merger is now projected to be €28.4 million.

In response, IT Tralee says that the original cost projection was made on the basis that the MTU would have been established by 2020.

Earlier this week, IT Tralee confirmed it received €5 million in emergency funding this year from the Higher Education Authority.

The college says it’s in the process of developing a new sustainability plan to be considered by its governing body and the Higher Education Authority.