Esther Moriarty, Iveragh Park, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (July 31st) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal Thursday morning to St. James’ Church, Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Private cremation will follow.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown.

