Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (July 31st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to St. James’ Church, Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Private cremation will follow. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown.
Plastic found in canyon over 2,000 metres underwater off Kerry coast
Plastic has been found at a depth of over 2,000 metres off the coast of Dingle.Researchers from University College Cork led an expedition 320...
Kerry accounted for just over 2% of new houses built nationally in 12 months
The number of new houses in Kerry grew by 512 in the twelve months to June of this year.296 new houses were under construction...
Causeway man located safe and well
A 48-year-old Causeway man has been located safe and well.Gardaí made an appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts Denis Gerard Slattery,...
Esther Moriarty, Iveragh Park, Killorglin.
Holders Crokes Paired With Rathmore In County Senior Football Championship
Dr.Crokes are to open their Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship title defence against Rathmore.2018 runners-up Dingle will meet Austin Stacks.Feale Rangers or St.Kierans...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Minor Hurling ChampionshipPreliminary Round Lixnaw 1 - 17 Kilgarvan/Kenmare/ Dr. Crokes 2 - 13Round 1 Crotta O'Neill's 2 - 17 ...
SOCCERDerry City kept alive their European ambitions in the S-S-E Airtricity Premier Division last night.A first half David Parkhouse brace gave the...