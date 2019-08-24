Esther Brosnan (née Fitzpatrick), Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, and Dalton’s Terrace The Rock, Tralee..

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Aug 25th) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.  Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR