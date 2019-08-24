Esther Brosnan (née Fitzpatrick), Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park, and Dalton’s Terrace The Rock, Tralee..

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Aug 25th) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Liberator’s death mask presented to the Office of Public Works
The Liberator’s death mask has been presented to the Office of Public Works.The death mask of Daniel O’Connell, which has been in the custodianship...
Eileen Foley (née O’Reilly). 12, Clover Hill, Killorglin & formerly of Ballinane, Ballyhar.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (Aug. 25th), from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church Killorglin,...
Kerry actress named as one to watch by international entertainment publication
A Kerry actress has been named as one to watch by an international entertainment publication.Jessie Buckley is one of ten actors chosen by Variety...
Latest Sports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Rugby World Cup preperations continue today.Joe Schmidt's side are in Twickenham to face England.Will O'Callaghan looks aheadMeanwhile, Scotland welcome France...