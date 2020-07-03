A Kerry estate agent believes broadband quality will be crucial in people relocating to Kerry.

That’s according to Paul Stephenson, auctioneer and estate agent with Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean in Tralee.

He says there’s been a big increase in demand in people looking to relocate from urban areas to Kerry, as COVID-19 has given them a chance to think about where they want to live.

He feels being able to secure quality broadband will be crucial to this and ensuring that Kerry gets its share of the market.