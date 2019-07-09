ESB says public charger for electric cars unlikely to be placed in Ballybunion

The ESB says it is unlikely that Ballybunion will get an electric car charging point.

It follows an enquiry by Kerry County Council on foot of a motion by Cllr Robert Beasley.

Currently, the only public electric car chargers in North Kerry are in Listowel.

In a letter to councillors, the ESB says such charging points will be mainly for motorways and primary roads to facilitate longer distance travel between towns and cities.

The ESB says given the hub nature of these chargers, which are designed for long distance interurban driving, it is unlikely such a charger will be located in Ballybunion.