ESB pilot project taking place on Dingle Peninsula continuing

A pilot project taking place on the Dingle Peninsula is continuing, despite interruptions posed by COVID-19.

ESB Networks’ Dingle Project will see the deployment and implementation of a range of new technologies to assist in the development of a smart, resilient, low-carbon electricity network.

This project involves a range of renewable technologies, including: solar PV systems, battery management schemes and peer-to-peer energy systems.

Due to the issues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, some elements of the project will recommence early in the new year, including the electric vehicle trial.