ESB Networks says just 40 customers to be affected by planned outage next week in Coolcorcoran, Killarney

ESB Networks says it wrongly notified 14 hundred customers in the Killarney area that they’d be affected by a planned outage.

The company says it should have sent out notifications to just 40 customers in Coolcorcoran outside Killarney.

It says only these customers in Coolcorcoran will be affected by the planned outage which will take place next Wednesday, October 31st and Thursday, November 1st.





No other customers in Killarney will be impacted.

Next week’s interruption of the electricity supply is taking place to facilitate the installation of high speed fibre broadband.