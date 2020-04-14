ESB Networks postpones electric vehicle trial in Kerry

ESB Networks has postponed a trial of electric vehicles in Kerry.

It was part of the utility’s pilot programme on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims to show the environmental and monetary benefits of using newer technologies.

Since the inception of the project, five ambassadors have been using cleaner technologies such as solar panels and air-to-water heat pumps.

A tender went out to provide 15 people in the Dingle Peninsula with electric vehicles, with the year-long trial due to begin this month.

ESB Network has postponed the trial due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated restrictions.