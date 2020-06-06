ESB Networks intends to trial peer-to-peer energy sharing on the Dingle Peninsula later this year.

It’s part of the utility’s pilot project in West Kerry, which involves trialling technologies with the aim of discovering opportunities for people and businesses in the area in relation to energy usage.

The Dingle Project involves testing a number of technologies, such as smart meters, solar panels, air source heat pumps and the viability of electric vehicles on the peninsula.

As part of the project, ESB Networks is now trialling peer-to-peer energy sharing from this September.

Peer-to-peer sharing is when one property creates more energy than it needs, so that energy can be shared with neighbouring properties or businesses.

ESB Networks aims to show this energy sharing can work from a technical and financial perspective, which may encourage future investment in renewable energy generation and create local efficiencies in the West Kerry area.

In recent days, the utility launched its call for expressions of interest from potential partners, with the intention to have a partner in place by August.

Information gathered during this pilot project will help ESB Networks to incorporate green and renewable energy sources into the county’s and country’s grid in the future.