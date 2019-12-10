ESB Networks giving electric vehicles to 15 people in West Kerry for trial

ESB Networks will be giving electric vehicles to 15 people in West Kerry for a year’s trial.

It’s all part of the utility’s pilot programme on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims to show the environmental and monetary benefits of using newer technologies.

Since the inception of the project, five ambassadors have been using cleaner technologies such as solar panels and air to water heat pumps.

Project Manager John Fitzgerald says the tender is currently out to provide 15 people in the Dingle Peninsula with electric vehicles, with the trial due to begin in April of 2020.

He says ESB Networks will use the information gathered to improve future infrastructure.