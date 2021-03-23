Erosion protection measures for Kerry coast may have unintended effects

Any measures to protect the Kerry coast from erosion need to be mindful of unintended effects.

That’s according to Dr Michael O’Shea, a research fellow in coastal engineering at University College Cork, who was responding to an issue raised by a Kerry county councillor.

Sinn Féin’s Robert Beasley had said he fears that parts of North Kerry will be cut off by flooding, if a sand dune in Ballyheigue is breached.

Dr Michael O’Shea says Councillor Beasley’s concerns are justified, even though the full extent of any flooding is difficult to predict accurately.

He says there’s no point reacting to single events, as it could lead to issues elsewhere and cause even greater damage.

Dr O’Shea, who’s a Waterville resident, says that UCC, the Office of Public Works and Kerry County Council are currently examining the coast from Brandon Point to Ballyheigue as one area.

He adds Kerry County Council has a choice to make.