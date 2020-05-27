Curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of the spearhead
Seventeen more people die from coronavirus
A further 17 people with COVID-19 have died in this country.It brings the total number of deaths nationally to 1,631.It was also announced this...
77% Jump In Numbers On Inpatient and Day Case Waiting Lists At UHK
There’s been a 77% jump in the number of people on in-patient or day-case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.That’s according to figures from...
Unique chance to see SpaceX rocket in Kerry skies tonight
Kerry people have a unique opportunity to see history being made tonight as the SpaceX rocket will be visible in the night sky.Billionaire Elon...
KDYS Youth Slot – May 27th, 2020
Managing the sometimes difficult transition from primary to secondary school. Deirdre spoke to youth worker Gareth Harteveld, as well as Margaret Finch from Beale...
Medical Matters – May 27th, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
Episode 9: Bronze Age Spear Head
