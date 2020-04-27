In this episode, curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of a surgical saw that was bought on eBay. It was established that it was the property of Dr Richard Blennerhassett who served on board the famous Famine ship, the Jeanie Johnston.
Further 18 people died from coronavirus in the Republic
A further 18 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,102.The National Public Health Emergency Team...
Kerry economy set to lose €10 million due to cancellation of Rose of Tralee...
The local economy is set to lose out on 10 million euro due to the cancellation of the Rose of Tralee.The festival will not...
Quarterly public order offences decrease in Kerry for first time in two years
There was a decrease in the number of public order offences reported in Kerry during the last three months of 2019.Data released by the...
Episode 5: The Blennerhassett Saw
In this episode, curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of a surgical saw that was bought on eBay. It was...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 27th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Bake for the Hospice – April 27th, 2020
Kerry Hospice has to raise half a million euro every year just for the running costs of the unit. Many of their main fundraising...