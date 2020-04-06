In this episode, Kerry County Museum curator Helen O’Carroll tells the story of Edward Wilson, the great Antarctic expedition artist. Wilson’s watercolour of Inch Strand is held in the museum.
16 more deaths from COVID-19
16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.It brings the total death toll in the country to...
Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery thefts in separate homes in Killarney area
Gardai are seeking the public's help, after two sizeable jewellery thefts from homes in the greater Killarney area.Valuable jewellery was stolen from two unoccupied...
Guidance for separated parents regarding access to children during COVID-19 restrictions
The Law Society has published guidance regarding separated parents' access to their children during COVID-19 restrictions.The society and the Family Lawyers' Association says the...
Plastic gloves being dumped around towns – April 6th, 2020
Tralee Tidy Towns concerned about the amount of plastic gloves being dumped around town in the last few weeks
Phone Buddies – April 6th, 2020
'Phone Buddies' has been set up by Mairead Hanlon and Mary Culloty O'Sullivan to reach out to elderly people all over Kerry who're feeling...