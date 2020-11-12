EPA says waste water is significant pollutant threat in three Kerry locations

Waste water is the main significant pollutant threat in three Kerry locations.

That’s according to details revealed in the EPA’s report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2019.

It highlights that delays in upgrading treatment systems around the country are prolonging risks to the environment and public health.

This report from the Environmental Protection Agency states there are 48 areas across the country where waste water discharge is the main significant threat to inland and coastal waters at risk of pollution.

Three of these areas are in Kerry – The River Brick in Abbeydorney, the Maine in Castleisland, and the Lee Estuary in Tralee.

There are 13 areas identified as needing improvements to protect the globally endangered freshwater pearl mussel; Kilgarvan is named.

The EPA states that Irish Water must complete assessments of the impacts of waste water discharges on 26 shellfish waters, to inform the need for any improvements.

This list includes five Kerry locations – Cromane, Maherees, Tralee Bay, Valentia Harbour, and the Kenmare River.