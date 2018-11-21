EPA says KCC is responsible for knowing where private water supplies are in the county

The Environmental Protection Agency says the responsibility lies with Kerry County Council to be aware of private water supplies in the county.

In a national report by the EPA, E.Coli was found in 51 private water supplies serving commercial buildings like hotels, creches and nursing homes last year.

In Kerry the EPA report says no information was supplied to it from public, private and small private water supply schemes.





The report says 39 regulated water supplies were not monitored for E.coli in Kerry in 2017; one public group scheme and 38 small private supplies.

Drinking Water Inspector with the EPA, Emer Cooney told Radio Kerry the onus lies with private suppliers to contact their local authority and that it has the power to prosecute if water quality issues are not addressed.