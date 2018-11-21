EPA says facilities using their own drinking water wells could pose serious health risk

Crèches, nursing homes and hotels using their own wells for drinking water, could pose a serious health risk.

That’s a finding of The Environmental Protection Agency whose latest report expresses concern about the standard of some private water supplies.

One million people in Ireland get their drinking water from private water supplies.





But this EPA report says many of these supplies aren’t registered with local authorities and so don’t get tested properly to ensure the water is safe.

Last year E. coli – the contamination linked to human or animals waste – was found in 51 small private water supplies serving commercial buildings like hotels and B&Bs or public buildings like schools and crèches.

Meanwhile, no E. coli testing was reported for over 700 other small supplies.

The EPA is concerned about the health risks particularly for children and the elderly – and it’s urging owners of all private water supplies to register with their local authority.

Meanwhile, in Kerry the EPA report says no information was supplied to it from public, private and small private water supply schemes.

The report says there are 39 public group schemes serving a population of 9,599 people, ten private group schemes for 1,775 people and 126 small private supplies for 6,217 people.

The report says 39 regulated water supplies were not monitored for E.coli in Kerry in 2017; one public group scheme and 38 small private supplies.