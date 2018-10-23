EPA report shows Tralee didn’t meet more stringent EU water treatment requirements

38 towns and villages nationwide are still pumping raw sewage into the environment.

That’s according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency, which says Irish Water isn’t meeting its own targets for tackling the problem.

Meanwhile, 28 treatment plants – including the main facilities in Dublin and Cork – are failing EU standards.





Irish Water says it will meet targets for upgrading treatment plants.

Meanwhile, the EPA says Tralee didn’t meet the more stringent EU water treatment requirements to remove nitrogen and phosphorus.

It says improvements are needed in Abbeydorney, Castleisland, Kilgarvan and Tralee and adds that the rivers Brick, Maine and Lee Estuary are at risk of pollution due to waste water discharges.

The EPA says works have been carried out in Kilgarvan to help protect freshwater pearl mussels.

No area in Kerry is discharging untreated waste water (raw sewage) into the environment.