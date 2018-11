Tralee Bay is one of five catchments nationwide singled out in an EPA report for showing improvement.

The Water Quality in 2017 – An Indicator’s Report stated that within these five, there was an overall improvement in the number of river water bodies classified as satisfactory based on their biological quality.

Across the country, 269 rivers have seen a decline in water quality.





The report concludes that most pollution is caused by too much nitrogen and phosphorus entering waters.