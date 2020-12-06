EPA reminding Kerry people to monitor radon levels in their homes

The EPA is reminding Kerry people to monitor radon levels in their homes.

Radon is the second biggest cause of lung cancer after smoking; it’s estimated that around 300 lung cancer cases each year are linked to radon exposure.

A number of areas in Kerry have large amounts of the naturally occurring gas, including, but not limited to, the towns and hinterlands of both Tralee and Castleisland, along with Abbeydorney, Kilflynn and Lispole.

In recent years, the EPA has cut back on its testing of homes and is now encouraging homeowners to purchase a home testing kit.

More information can be found on Radon.ie.

For a map of radon levels in Kerry, click here.