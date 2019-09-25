Eoin Walker, Glasgow and Castlegregory.

Reposing at the family home in College St., Castlegregory tomorrow Thursday (Sept 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballyduff Cemetery, Cloghane. No flowers please. Donations if desired to ‘A Lust for Life’ c/o Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory.