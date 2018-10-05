Eoin O’Sullivan appointed Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence

Eoin O’Sullivan has been appointed as Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence.

Over the next twelve months, Mr O’Sullivan will work to promote awareness of the region’s vast musical heritage.

Eoin O’Sullivan will work with school children and engage with music festivals, music, singing and set dance groups, local musicians and music teachers to help promote the work being done by these groups.





Mr O’Sullivan has been immersed in the music and history of Sliabh Luachra since childhood, mainly thanks to his father – fiddle playing local historian Raymond O’Sullivan.

He has worked as musician since the age of sixteen and is passionate about the music and culture of the area where he grew up.

Mr O’Sullivan has taught the local music to people of all ages and is also the director of Scullys Fest which has grown to be one of the highlights of the Sliabh Luachra musical calendar.